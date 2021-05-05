The Island Church’s May 14 Golf Tourney supports pantry

The Island Church is hosting its annual golf tournament to benefit the Island Mobile Food Pantry on Friday, May 14 at GlenLakes Golf Club. The fundraising event supports the Island Mobile Food Pantries offered to Baldwin County residents.

Teams of four golfers will tee off at 8 a.m. for a chance to win great prizes. Breakfast and a sack lunch will be provided as part of the $85 registration fee per player. Many sponsorship options are also available.

The Island Church is dedicated to fighting hunger and food poverty for all of Baldwin County. For more details or to register for the golf tournament, call Lisa at 251.967.4840.