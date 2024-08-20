The Launch at CR6 should be open for boaters by mid- spring

Construction has started and the highly anticipated boat ramp on County Rd. 6 in Bon Secour should be open by mid-spring, according to Baldwin County officials. The Baldwin County Commission was awarded $4,820,000 in GOMESA funds for the construction of The Launch at CR6 on the Bon Secour River last summer. The launch sits on 16 acres located at 5587 County Rd. 6 in Gulf Shores, just west of the Gulf Shores Sports Complex on Oak Rd. West. It will include two boat ramps, a kayak launch, picnic gazebos, restroom facilities, a walking trail, parking, and fishing and staging piers.

The project is part of Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funding originally created in 2006 as a revenue-sharing model for oil-and gas-producing gulf states. Under the act, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The act also directs a portion of revenue to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The Baldwin County Commission secured the prime waterfront property to provide citizens increased recreational opportunities and access to waterways in January of 2021. in Bon Secour as part of their commitment

The parcel totals 18 acres including its preserved coastal wetlands and many live oaks that will provide shade and other benefits to the overall ecosystem.