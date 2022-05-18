The Lighthouse Takes Back The Night

As part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, The Lighthouse staff (pictured) and volunteers presented an event in Loxley on Thursday April 28th entitled “Take Back The Night.” Members of The Lighthouse staff were joined by students from local high schools, Law Enforcement Officers, clergy and other community members, to demonstrate support for victims and survivors of sexual assault. Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz spoke on her passion for defending victims of sexual assault, and courageous words were delivered by a survivor who is on the journey to healing. The mission of The Lighthouse is the elimination of family violence and sexual assault through education, intervention, services, and collaboration with the community. A non-profit agency founded in 1994, The Lighthouse provides sexual assault services to Baldwin and Escambia (AL) counties. The Lighthouse also provides domestic violence services to Baldwin, Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia counties in Alabama. More info: thelighthouseabeacon.org.