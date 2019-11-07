The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe at SBCT

Young Artist Production scheduled Nov. 8-24 at local theatre

South Baldwin Community Theatre will present The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe Nov. 8-24 at the Gulf shores theatre.

Sbows are scheduled November 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 & 23 at 7:30 p.m. and November 10, 17 & 24 at 2:30 p.m. The Young Artist Series production is directed by Julie Wessler

The new dramatization of C.S. Lewis’ classic is set in the land of Narnia, and faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia. This story of love, faith, courage and giving, with its triumph of good over evil, is a true celebration of life and a great way to start off the holidays!

Tickets are $15 for students and children and $18 for adults. For more info or to buy tickets, visit sbct.biz. Tickets are also available beginning at the theatre box office (2022 W. 2nd St. in Gulf Shores during posted hours. Call 251-968-6721 for more info.