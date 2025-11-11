The Peninsula to host 3rd Annual Tour of Homes Dec. 6

The Peninsula community will open its doors for the 3rd Annual Tour of Homes on Saturday, December 6th, 2025, from 11am to 3pm. The event, presented by St. Andrew by the Sea Community Church, invites visitors to explore a collection of beautifully designed and decorated homes within the prestigious Peninsula neighborhood.

Located at 20 Peninsula Blvd, The Peninsula is known for its scenic setting, beautiful homes, and welcoming community atmosphere. The Tour of Homes offers an exclusive opportunity to experience this coastal lifestyle firsthand while supporting a local church that serves as a cornerstone of community life.

Guests will enjoy a self-guided tour highlighting the charm, craftsmanship and coastal elegance of The Peninsula’s residences. To help attendees navigate the tour, maps will be available at the guard house at the entrance to the community on the day of the event.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 on the day of the event and can be purchased at the St. Andrew by the Sea church office located at 17263 Fort Morgan Road or by calling 251-978-3900. Guests can also scan the QR code on promotional materials to purchase tickets online. More info: 251-978-3900.