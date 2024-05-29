“They make us proud because of who they are. They are champions”

By Robbie Smith

Director of Curriculum & Instruction,Orange Beach City Schools

Champions.

Everyone wants to be one, but not everyone is willing to sacrifice to do what it takes. And those people don’t like you if you are one of the ones willing to put in the work. Stay extra at practice, have the best attitude. Put team above self.

Those people then start slinging the insults. They want you to lose. Chants of ‘Overrated’ ring out. Attempts to distract with insults and obnoxious jeers are shouted at you. Those who aren’t champions want the best to fall.

When you are a champion, you have the amazing ability to block that out. While people you don’t even know silently, or openly, root against you – it is business as usual. You silence a crowd with a Grand Slam. You walk off a critical home run in extra innings. You throw harder and run faster and play like you do everyday. And you cheer louder. You make sure to pick up a teammate that made a mistake. You pray for an injury. And -as a team – you shut out the noise.

I don’t know if people realize how hard it is to be a Champion. Not only the work, but the mental toughness and sheer determination to keep the standard. And to be able to understand and perform as a teenager is remarkable.

The Mako softball team defines champions. They are fierce and humble. Confident without being cocky. They love each other and will stand in the gap when a teammate is down. They play for each other, themselves, their coaches, parents and community.

They make us proud because of WHO they are. They are Champions.

So good luck to the Makos as the chase for 4 ends today. I thank you for giving us a great ride and I am always proud to be a Mako!