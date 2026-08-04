From faithful reader Paul Serina: They say when you retire, you will travel more. What they don’t tell you is that it is to doctors’ appointments.

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In celebration of year 250 of this grand experiment in democracy:

• It’s easy being a communist in a free country. Try being free in a communist country.

• When the Berlin Wall fell, nobody ran to the communist side.

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Me: My problem is that obesity runs in my family.

Doctor: No. The problem is that nobody runs in your family.

The lawyer called his incredibly wealthy but stingy client.

Lawyer: “I have some bad news and some even worse news for you. The bad news is that your wife has bought a photograph for $10,000 and it could be worth millions in the future!”

Client: “That doesn’t sound like very bad news. What is the even worse news?”

Lawyer: “The photograph is of you and your secretary!”

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A lawyer crashes his new sports car. “My beautiful car!” he cries.

A bystander points out, “Your left arm is missing!”

The lawyer looks down and screams, “My Rolex”!

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Irish lad working in England comes home for the Christmas holidays. His father takes him to the outhouse to show him the pigs.

“Listen”, says the father, “ why not take one back, fatten him up and make pork and bacon?”

At immigration, he is held up by the English officer.

Officer: Where are you taking that live animal?

Seanín: I’m going to fatten him up and make pork and bacon.

Officer: But where will you keep him?

Seanín: Under the bed in my flat.

Officer: But what about the smell?

Seanín: He’ll just have to get used to it.

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• Why do Americans call it an elevator while British call it a lift? We were just raised differently.

• Which planet does an astronaut sleep on? Naptune.

• 70% of the Earth’s surface is covered in water and none of it is carbonated. That’s proof that the Earth is flat.

• Does anyone else have a plastic bag full of plastic bags in their house, or is it just me.

• What happens when two snails get into a fight? They slug it out.

• What is a potato’s least favorite day of the week? Fryday.

• I just watched a documentary on how ships were built. It was riveting.

• One day you’re the best thing since sliced bread, and the next, you’re toast.

• I thought about going on an all-almond diet, but that’s just nuts.

• I’m not happy because I have to work in a museum tonight moving suits of armour. I hate knight shifts.

• I was reading a book about the history of glue today. I just couldn’t put it down.

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The officer walks up to the driver’s side window where the husband is sitting, and says, “Sir, do you have any idea why I pulled you over today?”

The husband says, “I haven’t a clue.”

“You were going about fifteen miles per hour over the speed limit.”

The husband appears shocked. “Oh my, I had no idea what the speed limit was on this road! I’m so sorry!”

At this point, the wife leans in and says, “Honey, please. You drive this road every day, you know perfectly well what the speed limit is.”

The husband frowns at his wife, but says nothing.

The officer continues, “I also noticed that your tail light was out.”

The husband looks over his shoulder in surprise, as if examining the light himself. “Is it really? I had no idea! I’ll need to get that fixed, thank you sir.”

His wife turns to him again. “That’s what you told the last policeman who pulled you over!”

The husband turns to her and grumbles, “Would you please be quiet?”

The officer takes a closer look at the husband. “I see that your seat belt isn’t fastened. Care to explain that?”

“Oh,” the husband replies with a charming smile. “I only just unfastened it so that I could reach for my wallet to get you my driver’s license, officer.”

The wife lets out an amused chuckle. “I haven’t seen you wear a seatbelt in years, dear!”

Finally, her husband turns to her and barks, “For the love of God woman, would you shut up!?”

The officer addresses the wife with concern. “M’am, does your husband speak to you this way often?”

She says, “Only when he’s been drinking.”