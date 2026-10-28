Three Sunbelt Conference fall championships in Foley

Women’s soccer & volleyball, men’s/women’s cross country here thru 2030

By Fran Thompson

Foley will again be the fall postseason hub for the Sun Belt Conference with its cross-country, soccer and volleyball championships scheduled to be split between the Foley Sports Tourism Complex, the Foley Events Center and Graham Creek Nature Preserve within the next three weeks.

The Sunbelt Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Championships will be held Oct. 30 at Graham Creek Nature Preserve. The women’s soccer championship tourney will be held Nov. 9-14 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex and the women’s volleyball championship tourney will be held Nov. 19-23 at the Foley Events Center.

In addition, the Sunbelt Beach Volleyball Championship will be held April 29 – May 1, 2027 at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex. This is the second year that tourney will be held locally.

Including South Alabama and Troy University, the 14 Sunbelt member institutions include Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Marshall, Old Dominion, Arkansas State, Louisiana, Louisiana- -Monroe, newest member Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss.

Appalachian State swept both the men’s and women’s cross country titles at Graham Creek last year, with Carlo Martinez-Jaramillo of Arkansas State and Abigail Parra of Texas State winning individual titles.

The Texas State Bobcats, led by MVP Victoria Meza, won the 2025 Sun Belt women’s soccer post season tournament, and Arkansas State’s Red Wolves (pictured) are the Sunbelt’s defending women’s soccer champions, defeating top seed James Madison in the final.

This is the 11th consecutive year, the conference has brought its post season women’s soccer tourney to Foley. The current ten-year deal to host the three fall championships was signed in 2021.

“Formats have changed. Champions have changed. Even the stadium itself has evolved,” said Foley Executive Director of Leisure Services David Thompson. “But the relationship between Foley Sports Tourism and the Sun Belt Conference hasn’t wavered. Both organizations remain committed to giving the best possible experience to those attending these championships. Champions are crowned in Foley, but we’re more excited about the core memories every player who takes that field gets to carry home.”

“We are incredibly grateful for our long-term partnership with Foley Sports Tourism and the City of Foley,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “Beginning with women’s soccer in 2016, this decade-long partnership has expanded over the years, enabling us to elevate the championship experiences for our student-athletes in men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, volleyball and beach volleyball.”