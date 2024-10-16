Thunderbirds will fly with Blue Angels at NAS Nov. 1-2

Team’s homecoming weekend is Pensacola’s top event every year

The Air Force Thunderbirds will fly alongside the Blue Angels during the team’s Nov. 1-2 Homecoming Air Shows onboard NAS Pensacola.

“The Blue Angels and Homecoming Air Show are most certainly ingrained in the identity of Pensacola and the surrounding communities, and we are proud to be able to host a family-friendly event showcasing the capabilities and precision of both the Navy and Air Force teams as well as our civilian performers,” said NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Terry Shashaty.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds trained together in Pensacola in 2017 and 2020 and also debuted the 12 jet Super Delta formation during the National Memorial Day Parade in 2021.

Gates open at 8 a.m., and spectators are encouraged to bring their own seating. Paid seating is available for purchase to see an incredible lineup of aerobatic performers and Penscola’s own Blue Angels. The show starts at 9:30 a.m. and the Blue Angels are expected to fly around 2 p.m. both days. Parking and admission are both free. Buses will be available to shuttle spectators to the airfield from designated parking lots. It is a bring-your-own seat event, but box seating starts at $50 per seat and offers individual, reserved theater-style chairs located left of the center of the show on the show-line. Flightline Club reservations start at $300 for a table of two.