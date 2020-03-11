Thursday ecumenical lunches continue through Lent

Churches across Pleasure Isle join together to break bread

In the spirit of Christian fellowship, churches across Pleasure Island will again join for a series of Lenten lunches, at noon on Thursdays. During Holy Week, the community is invited to gather for worship on Good Friday. Lunches will be simple affairs with soup and bread, followed by a brief devotion. There is no charge involved, but offerings to defray expenses would be welcome.

“Many thanks to all our hosts,’’ said Larry Wood of the Pleasure Island Ministerial Association, which formed In 1988 when a lunch conversation between three local ministers sparked its orgin. PIMA started with two goals: To unite churches to recognize important dates for the Christian community and to form a united group of congregations and individuals to help with the social need of residents in this area. The PIMA congregations recognized the value of combining their resources to serve the continuous requests for aid and started the still thriving Christian Service Center.

••••••

Ecumenical Lunch schedule:

– Thurs, March 12: Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Gulf Shores

– Thurs, March 19: Grace Lutheran Church, Gulf Shores

– Thurs, March 26: St. Thomas by the Sea Catholic, Orange Beach

– Thurs,, April 2: Gulf Shores United Methodist Church

– Good Friday, April 10: Orange Beach Presbyterian Church