Thursday evening lectures through Feb. at Orange Beach Library

By on February 12, 2020

The Orange Beach Public Library is hosting its Winter Lecture Series each Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center through February. Lectures include: January 30 – Author Frank Kelso speaks about his new Western novel; Feb. 6 – The Battle of Mobile Bay with Paul Brueske; Feb. 13 – Erin Hussey’s night of Dulcimer music; Feb. 23 – Nat King Cole Jazz Lecture with Daphne Simpkins. February 27th – Instant Pot 101: Did you get an Instant Pot for the Holidays? Come see all the recipes this gadget can make at 6 p.m. February 27th. The Orange Beach Senior Center is at 26251 Canal Road, next to the library. For more information, call the library at 251-981-2923.

