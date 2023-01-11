Tickets available for GSGC’s flower seminar

By Charlotte Higgins

The Gulf Shores Garden Club 30th Annual Floral Seminar will be February 1, 2023, at the Erie Myers Civic Center. The theme this year is “A Time To Celebrate With Flowers.” The tickets cost $25.00. This includes lunch and door prizes. Tickets will not be sold at the event. Tickets go on sale October 21. Tickets can be purchased at: Thomas Norton Public Library, 221 West 19th Ave, Gulf Shores; Island Enclosures, 3757 Gulf Shores Parkway Suite E, Gulf Shores. Mail orders to: Charlotte Higgins, 1484 Sandpiper Lane, Unit 5, Gulf Shores, AL 36542. Checks should be made out to: Gulf Shores Garden Club.

The speaker this year is Benny Campbell. He is owner of Attalla Florist in Attalla, AL. He brings knowledge and humor to his presentation. He has spoken at several Garden Club events, Flower Shows and City events. He has also, won many awards and numerous other acclamations.