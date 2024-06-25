Tickets for jeep raffle at Pirates Cove autism fun-raiser going fast

A few raff;e tickets for the two 2024 Jeep Wranglers at the center of the the Annual Autism FUNraiser at Pirates Cove in Josephine on July 20-21 are still available. Separate drawdowns for the jeeps start at noon on Saturday and Sunday. More info: HighHopes4Autism .org.

The FUNraiser features three days of food and fun, a local art walk, and live music from an eclectic assortment of local musicians beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Already registered for the artwalk are Steve Dark, Nick Cantrell, ​Aaron Lynn, Frankie Crawford, Loretta Brown, Maya Blume-Cantrell, Anne Webb, Erick Olsen, Melanie Klass, Caitlin McCann, Kevin Cobb, Ryan Caver​​, Tara Gifford, Amy Osbor and Talia Lumpkin. More artists will be added.​

The highlight of the weekend will be the drawdowns for the Jeeps provided by Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Foley, especially when negotiations start and tension mounts during the final few rounds. For volunteer or other info, call 251-986-7007.

High Hopes is the local nonprofit specializing in language development and social behavior therapy for school-age children. Founded in 2009, the school is located on the campus of Saint Benedict Catholic School in Elberta. The organization serves preschool age children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder, specializing in language development and social behavior necessary for integration in a traditional classroom environment.

The funraiser annual raises around $60,000 for the non-profit, and, like the school itself, has continued to expand since 2009.

“So many people look forward to this each year, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the community support,” said High Hopes Director Rachael Mueller. “Not only is it a fun beach weekend, but it is our center’s only fundraiser.