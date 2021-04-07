Tickets now on sale for May 22 Bald Eagle Bash

Watch the sun set over Weeks Bay while enjoying fresh local seafood and listening to awesome music from the Marlow Boys at the 11th annual Bald Eagle Bash on May 22 from 4-7 p.m. at the Tonsmeire Resource Center under the Weeks Bay Bridge on Hwy. 98 in Fairhope.

The South Alabama Land Trust’s largest fundraiser in its mission to restore vulnerable coastline, protect wildlife and ensure clean water, this “taste of Weeks Bay” brings more than a dozen area restaurants together to create dishes based on delicious Gulf shrimp. Fried shrimp, stuffed shrimp, shrimp & grits, shrimp ceviche, jalapeno shrimp sliders all prepared as a signature dish from the area’s best chefs. Local brewer Fairhope Brewing will have a signature beer just for the event.

The Marlow Boys, Joe and Karl Langley, Stan Foster and Phil Proctor began creating music togeteher at Mars Hill church in Fairhope in 2014. The following year, they started performing outside of the church and writing their own songs. Collaborating on original songs, their music is both personal and universal, acoustic and electric.

“The Bald Eagle Bash is a great family-friendly event in a setting that cannot be beat,” said Ellis Allen, SALT Board Chairman. “Many attendees come by boat and families fish off the pier while everybody enjoys the food, the music and the sunset.”

Tickets will be limited this year, and can only be purchased in advance, either online or at The Fairhope Store, The Orange Beach Store, Weeks Bay Reserve and SALT. Tickets are $50. Children 10 and under are free. Free parking is available at the South Alabama Land Trust office, with shuttles providing transportation to the event. For event or sponsor info, call 251-990-5004 or visit Facebook.

