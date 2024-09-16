Tickets now on sale for Nov. 2 Experience The Oyster

Tickets are now on sale for the Nov. 2 Experience the Oyster event at The Hangout in Gulf Shores. Presented by Murder Point Oysters, the event includes samplings of oyster dishes from top Southern chefs and fresh raw oysters from Gulf Coast oyster farms, including the sponsor. The event kicks off with a Friday kicks VIP dinner at Zeke’s Restaurant in Orange Beach featuring fresh Murder Point oysters, appetizers, and a cocktail soirée.

Experience the Oyster is on Saturday from 11 a.m. til 5 p.m. In addition to salt-water bivalves, the event features live music, hand-crafted cocktails, chef demos, a big screen football experience, and gumbo. General admission tickets are $75 and include 10 tasting tickets. VIP tickets are $200, including the Friday night party. Additional tasting tickets are available for $40 for a set of 10. For tickets or more info: hangoutcookoff.com/info.