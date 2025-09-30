Tickets on sale for Dec. 5 Annual Taste of the Islands

Tickets are now on sale for the Mystics of Pleasure/ Krewe De Swan Taste of the Island on Friday, Dec. 5 beginning at 6 p.m. at The Event Center at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

Tickets are $75 per or you can buy a table of 10 for $750. VIP private tables for 10 are $900, and sponsorship packages are available.

Ticket/sponsor info: MysticsofPleasure.com or text David Key at 251-923-6823.

Admission includes tastings from more than 30 restaurants, an open bar, and live music from The Fuengo Show Band. Dress is Island Casual. The Marines will be collecting Toys for Tots at the door. The Taste benefits The Christian Service Center.