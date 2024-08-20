Tickets on sale for Feb. 22-23 Fort Morgan Oyster Fest

Tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Fort Morgan Oyster Fest scheduled Feb. 22-23 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at The Beach Club Resort & Spa in Gulf Shores. Hosted by Spectrum Resorts, Navy Cove Oysters, and Sassy Bass, the pearl of an event promises a shuckin’ good time. Whether you’re an oyster aficionado or just dipping your toes into the salty world of bivalves, there’s something for everyone – live music, seafood tastings, and oyster-themed games.

Each ticket includes admission to the festival grounds and all you can eat oysters and non-alcoholic beverages. Non-seafood options are included as well. Ticket options start at $30 for adults, and the price rises on Feb. 1. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Alabama Coastal Foundation. In 2024, the fest raised $5K for ACF. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Festivial improvements that will be implemented this year include daily ticket caps to control crowds, prevent lines and improve the overall experience. The food format will also be improved to reduce lines and make it more seamless. The fest will also be expanding the kids area and adding some fun new items.