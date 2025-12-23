Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Tickets on sale for Feb. 4 GSGC 33rd Floral Seminar

Tickets are on sale now for the 33th Annual Gulf Shores Garden Club Floral Seminar on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at Gulf Shores Methodist Church. Tickets are $25 each, cash or check and are available at the Thomas B. Norton Public Library in Gulf Shores or by calling Charlotte Higgins at 205-410-3190 to have tickets mailed to you. Doors open at 9:15 a.m
Scot Wedgeworth, aka Mr Fabulous, will be the guest designer. Scot is a lead designer for the Tournament of Roses Parade and has designed for former president George Bush, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntirie, Elton John and Miley Cyrus.
Come enjoy a day filled with fun, raffles, door prizes and more.