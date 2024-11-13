Tickets on sale for GSGC Jan. 22 flower seminar

Tickets are now on sale for the Gulf Shores Garden Club’s 32nd Annual Floral Seminar scheduled on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the Erie Meyer Civic Center (1930 West 2nd St.) in Gulf Shores. Doors open at 9:15 a.m., and the program begins at 10 a.m. In support of its “fantastic flowers’’ theme, the seminar will feature event designer Scot Wedgeworth, who has been featured on the Food Network reality series Bama Glama.

Tickets are $30 each and available at Island Enclosures (3757 Gulf Shores Pkwy.) and the Thomas B. Norton Public Library (221 W. 19th Ave.) in Gulf Shores. For group tickets of 10 or more, call Charlotte Higgins at 205-410-3190. Tickets usually sell out so get them early. The event concludes around 1 p.m. and includes lunch, door prizes, raffles and more.

A Tuscaloosa native, Wedgeworth is known for his over-the-top rock-and-roll style, outrageous personality, edgy flair for designing sets and creating events from the ground up. He has been lead designer for the Tournament of Roses Parade for the last 12 years and has designed events for Dolly Parton, President George Bush, Paula Deen, and Elton John, Shania Twain and Reba McEntire.