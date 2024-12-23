Tickets on sale for Jan. 25 Greek Night at O.B. Event Center

By Jenny Openshaw

Get ready to party like a Greek at the 2025 edition of Greek Night at the Beach! The celebration of all things Greek will be bigger and better than ever at the Orange Beach Event Center – More food, more dancing, more fun. Join St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church congregation on January 25 and bring your dancing shoes.

Well-known caterer Georgia Roussos will be providing a fabulous buffet of Greek dishes and pastries like spanikopita, dolmathes, Greek salad, Greek style chicken, roasted leg of lamb, pastichio, Athenian green beans, Greek lemon potatoes, baklava, and kourambiedes. Beer, wine, and cocktails are included in the ticket price.

DJ Chris Sarris will spin up a music and light show mixing international music from various cultures.

Don’t know how to dance like a Greek? we’ll teach you!

Tickets are $85 per person and are available online through Eventbrite.com at greeknightatthebeach.com . If you would like to become a sponsor with preferred seating, call (251) 401-1074.

Space is limited so reserve your tickets now. Don’t miss this chance to be Greek for the night! OPA.