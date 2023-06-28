Tickets on sale for Jennifer Claire Moore Rodeo Aug. 3-5 in Robertsdale’ y

Tickets on sale for Jennifer Claire Moore Rodeo Aug. 3-5 in Robertsdale

Queen Leslie Stanfield, Queen Ellen Lassere & Princess Margaret Spratlin are 2023 royalty

Leslie Stanfield, Ellen Lassere and Margaret Spratlin are the queens and princess for the 25th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo at the Robertsdale Arena in Robertsdale (19477 Fairground Rd.) on August 3-5. Tickets can be purchased online at jennifermoorefoundation.com.

The Rodeo Queen Contest is divided into three age categories: Princess (ages 5-12), Queen (ages 13-18), and Sr. Queen (ages 19+). Contestants were judged on interview, appearance, and horsemanship with their own horse. The winners will serve as ambassadors for the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation, promoting the organization’s mission and attending various events throughout the year.

The rodeo honors the memory of Jennifer Claire Moore, a talented young barrel racer and Alabama 4-H Pole Bending State Champion who tragically passed away at the age of 16 by suicide.

The contest serves as a major fundraiser for the Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation and invites young women from local rodeo communities to participate and support each other. This empowering event teaches the importance of working hard to achieve personal goals while uplifting others.

Driven by a mission to provide guidance, empathy, and positive reinforcement to Baldwin County teens in need, the foundation strives to create a lasting legacy that reflects Jennifer’s spirit. To learn more about our transformative initiatives and how you can contribute to making a difference, visit us at jennifermoorefoundation.com. Together, we can shape a brighter future for our youth.

Pictured: Rodeo Senior Queen, Leslie Stanfield; Rodeo Queen, Ellen Lassere; Rodeo Princess, Margaret Spratlin.