Tickets on sale for Mardi Gras Carnival Ball at Ginny Lane

Platinum Premier, La Santa Damiana, carnival games, fire performer

ICONIC Entertainment & The Wharf Entertainment Group will fire off the cannon to start the Mardi Gras season with the Jan. 29 Mardi Gras Carnival Ball at Ginny Lane Bar & Grill, located at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The ball will feature live entertainment from The Platinum Premier Band and The Infamous La Santa Damiana, and various carnival games. Adding flair to the ball will be a stilt walker/fire performer. Tickets are $50 per person and include New Orleans inspired hors d’oeuvres, and two of Ginny Lane’s signature cocktails. Tickets are available at ginnylanebargrill.com, IconicEntertainment.Fun or call 228-493-0939. Event organizers have partnered with Pensacola PartyBus.com to offer a ride share program at a discounted rate the night of the event.

“We’ll also have a photographer to capture the night as it unfolds, and a life size jester will be on hand entertaining the crowd,’’ said ICONIC President Trishelle Paris.