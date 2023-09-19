Tickets on sale for Witches and Werewolves Paddle

By Cheri Bone

Join us for a unique Halloween experience in Perdido Ke, on-top of the stunning Intracoastal Waterway by taking part in the 3rd annual Perdido Key Witches & Werewolves Halloween Paddle Ride held on Sunday, October 29t at noon. Bring your own paddle craft and dress up in your best witch or werewolf costume to participate in our kid & pet-friendly costume contest! This festive event includes a planned paddle route, live music, local vendors to support, and an after-party at Hub Stacey’s. Don’t miss out on this exciting new holiday tradition! Get your tickets today for a $20 at keygulls.com.