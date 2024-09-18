Tickets on sale now for Oct. 27 Witches & Werewolves Paddle

The most unique Halloween experience on Perdido Key returns Oct. 27 at noon beginning at Galvez Landing on Innerarity Point.

Join host Cheri Bone and her krewe of fun lovers on-top of the Intracoastal Waterway for the 4th Annual Perdido Key Witches & Werewolves Halloween Paddle. Bring your own paddle craft and dress up in your best witch or werewolf costume to participate in the kid & pet-friendly costume contest!

The festive event includes a planned paddle route, live music, local vendors to support, and an after-party at Hub Stacey’s.

Tickets are $20 and are available at eygulls.org. Proceeds benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast. Don’t miss out on this exciting new holiday tradition.