Tickets still available for April 25 NEEDTOBREATHE concert in O.B.

A limited number of socially distanced tickets for NEEDTOBREATHE at The Wharf Amphitheater on Sunday, April 25 were still available as of April 20. Andrew Ripp will open and the tickets will be sold in pods through Ticketmaster.com or at The Wharf Box Office in Orange Beach. Entire pods must be purchased together and the capacity for the show is set at 20 percent (around 1900). Tickets are priced from $27.50 to $120 on ticketmaster. Patrons will be required to wear a mask upon entry and when moving around the venue.

Other concerts booked at the Wharf this seson include Muscadine Bloodline on May 27 at the Port, and Riley Green on May 28, Luke Bryan on June 4, Jon PArdi on June 18 & 19, Brantley Gilbert on July 17, Thomas Rhett on Aug. 13 & 14, and Chris Stapleton on Sept. 18.