Tickets still available for Feb. 9 & 10 Bob Seger tributes

A few tickets remain (as of our deadline) for the remaining act in the Gulf Shores 2026 Winter Concert Series at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center, and it’s a good one – Hollywood Nights on Feb.9 & 10. Each show starts at 7 p.m. and coffee and water will be offered at intermission.

If available, tickets can be purchased online at gulfshoresal.gov or in person at the Gulf Shores City Store at 1821 Gulf Shores Pkwy. Hours are Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info:251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov.

Hollywood Nights is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band presented by a dynamic 9-piece band dedicated to authentically recreating the spirit of Seger.

Based in New Jersey, the highly-regarded group prides themselves on carrying on the legacy of Seger’s unforgettable high-energy shows, roaring raspy vocals, and the groundwork Bob has laid over the past 30 years. Hollywood Nights shares the belief that only Bob and his fans have come to know, learn, and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock ‘n’ roll right down to the band’s iconic baby grand piano.