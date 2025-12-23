Tickets still available for Gulf Shores winter concerts

Tickets are on sale now for the Gulf Shores 2026 Winter Concert Series at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Each show starts at 7 p.m. and coffee and water will be offered at intermission.

The lineup includes 3 Redneck Tenors on Jan. 26-27, Supreme Reflections on Feb. 2-3 and Hollywood Nights on Feb. 9-10.

Tickets can be purchased online at gulfshoresal.gov or in person at the Gulf Shores City Store at 1821 Gulf Shores Pkwy. Hours are Mon-Fri from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info:251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov.

• The 3 Redneck Tenors (pictured) blend downhome humor with world-class vocals in a show that’s been described as what would happen if Larry the Cable Guy and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby.

• Supreme Reflections is a vibrant tribute to the legendary Supremes, the most iconic female vocal group of all time.

• Hollywood Nights is the ultimate tribute to the legendary Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band by a dynamic 9-piece band dedicated to authentically recreating the sounds, and spirit of Seger.

’s iconic performances.