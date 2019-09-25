Tickets still available for Sept. 28 Lynyrd Skynyrd concert at Wharf

Tickets are still available at all levels for the Sept. 28 Lynyrd Skynyrd concert at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach. Cody Jinks will open at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800.745.3000 or at the Wharf Box Office.

Gary Rossington is the only original member remaining, and even he had a July 31 health scare, but the band’s signature triple guitar threat is in good hands with Rickey Medlocke (since 1971), and Mark Matejka (since 2006) bouncing in unison with Rossington. Frontman Johnny Van Zant (since ’87; the younger brother of band cofounder Ronnie Van Zant), and drummer Michael Cartellone (since ’99) are the other veterans in the current lineup.

Skynyrd had accomplished much before the 1977 plane crash claimed the lives of Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines when the band was at its peak. Numerous members of the band have also passed away over the years. But the band’s songs are timeless and best heard live. But be patient. “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama’’ have been the band’s encores on this tour.