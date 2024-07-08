Tiffany Long named State Control Officer of the Year

The Alabama Animal Control Association has named Orange Beach Animal Control Officer Tiffany Long as the 2024 Animal Control Officer of the Year.

Long, who has been on the job for five years, was honored for her exceptional skills, and compassionate approach to animal welfare and public safety is second to none.

Long’s quick thinking and expert handling of complex situations in challenging and hazardous conditions have saved countless animals from dire circumstances. This past March, she spearheaded a complicated rescue operation at Azalea Village involving 45 cats, a dog and two elderly people from a hoarding situation. She also helped the elderly couple be placed outside their residence while the operation took place.

Long regularly holds training at community centers in first aid and CPR for animals and was instrumental in the assistance of the development of a volunteer-based trap neuter-return program, which has successfully reduced the stray cat population on Pleasure Island. She is currently working on a presentation about preventing vicious snake bites for domestic animals.

She has earned multiple certifications, attended various advanced training courses, and actively participated and has held conferences in Orange Beach. She often serves as a mentor to new police officers, support technicians and correctional officers, sharing her knowledge and fostering a culture of excellence.

What truly sets Long apart is her deep compassion for animals and people. She handles each case with empathy, understanding that animal control work often involves difficult and emotional situations. Her ability to balance firmness with kindness ensures the best outcomes for animals and their owners alike.

She was recognized as OBPD Civilian Employee of the Year in 2020 for those reasons. Long embodies the very essence of what it means to be an exemplary Animal Control Officer. and her tireless work ethic, innovative spirit, and compassionate heart are evident in her earning this well-deserved honor, knowing that she will continue to inspire and make a profound impact on our community for years to come.

Pictured: Orange Beach Police Lt. Aaron Wyatt, 2024 Alabama Animal Control Officer of the Year Tiffany Long, and Sgt. Joey Brown.