Tim Brown and Roger Booth challenge Robertsdale Mayor Charles Murphy

In Robertsdale, Mayor Charles Murphy is facing challenges from Tim Brown and Roger Booth. Place 1 incumbant Joe Kitchens will face Jim Giles; Place 2 incumbent Sue Cooper faces Lonnie Ard; Place 4 incumbant Brent Kendrick faces Russell Johnson. Place 3’s Ruthie Campbell and Place 5’s Paul Hollingsworth have no opposition.