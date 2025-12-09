Tinsel Trail open at O.B. Waterfront Park

The Garner C. Tampary Memorial Foundation will present its annual Merry Memories Tinsel Trail at Orange Beach Waterfront Park (26425 Canal Rd.) until Dec. 27. The festive outdoor display features beautifully decorated Christmas trees placed throughout Waterfront Park, each sponsored and designed by local families, friends, and businesses in honor of loved ones who can’t be here during the holiday season.

Stroll the park, enjoy the lights, and feel the spirit of the community come alive with every tree. From sentimental themes to creative designs, each display tells its own story and celebrates the joy of the season.