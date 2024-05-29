Tip Tops play June 5 on Lulu’s new Crazy Sista’ stage

One of the Gulf Coast’s most popular show bands for the past 30 years, the Mobile based Tip Tops, will get folks dancing in the sand from the brand new Crazy Sista state at Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s on June 5 from 6-9 p.m. Bring your beach chairs and enjoy food, fun and music during the first of LuLu’s Summer of Beach parties from the new stage. Midlife Crisis will lead a “Retro Dance Party’’ themed summer beach party on June 12. a 10 piece mostly mo-town and R&B band, the Tip Tops have played gigs from Cape Cod to Palm Springs and at numerous special events and festivals in South Baldwin County. LuLu’s is located at 200 E 25th Ave. in Gulf Shores. Info: 251- 967-5858 or lulusfunfoodmusic.com.