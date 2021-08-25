Tip Tops play Sept. 10 at Live at 5; Fall slate also includes Spin Doctors

The Tip Tops will be back at Live at Five, a popular concert series at the Halstead Amphitheater (450 Fairhope Ave.) on the campus of Coastal Alabama Community College in Fairhope, on Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Mobile band, Yeah, Probably, will open at 5 p.m.

Each Spring and Fall, Live at Five hosts national and regional bands spanning a wide range of musical genres. The cover charge varies, but tickets for the Tip Tops are $10 for adults and $3 for children.

Other fall Alive at Five Concerts this fall include the Dirty Dozen Brass Band with Jamell Richardson opening on Sept. 24, The Spin Doctors (Pocket Full of Kryptonite) with Johnny Hayes and the Love Seats opening on Oct. 10, and Anders Osborne with Flow Tribe opening on Oct. 29.

There is at least one food truck at every show and attendees are welcome to bring coolers and picnic food to the family-friendly event. Well-behaved dogs are also welcome. There is no seating provided. So bring blankets and/or chairs. Concerts start at 5 p.m., with the main act scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.