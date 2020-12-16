TJ’s Wacky Winter of Fun starts Jan. 4

The 5th Annual Wacky Winter of Fun series at Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores starts on Jan. 4 and will feature different events to include local artists, local organizations, and crafts each week this winter. The Gulf Shores location will host activities on Mondays through February. All events will be held outside on the patio to meet social distancing requirements. Reservations can be made online at tackyjacks.com.

• Monday, January 4, 10am-11am: Art al Fresco Macrame Planter; Get knotty while creating a work of art. All Ages lunch and learn $20 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks gift card to use towards lunch. RSVP Required online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, January 11, 10-11am: Hands on Habitat with Gulf State Park Hands on educational nature series. Free for all ages. Lunch not included. RSVP Required online.

• Monday, January 18, 10-11am: Art al Fresco Tie-Dye. Make a Groovy T-Shirt. All Ages lunch and learn $20 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks gift card to use towards lunch. RSVP Required online. Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Monday, January 25, 10-11am: Art al Fresco Wood Slice Painting. Create with paint on up-cycled tree slices from Hurricane Sally. All Ages lunch and learn $15 includes a $10 Tacky Jacks gift card to use towards lunch. RSVP Required online. Arrive 15 minutes early.