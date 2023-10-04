TO.B. Wildlife Center 2024 calendars on sale

The Orange Beach Wildlife Center is accepting pre-orders for its popular caleendar through Nov. 1. Wildlife Center 2024 Wildlife Calendars are $20 including shipping. All calendars will be shipped this year. There is no local pick up. More info: obwildlife@orangebeachal.gov or facebook. The calendar photos are all of native wildlife submitted by people (amateur photographers only) in the community who wish to showcase their skills and love for wildlife. The Orange Beach Wildlife Center is dedicated to preserving and protecting local wildlife.