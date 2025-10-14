TOI Halloween Drawdown Oct. 24

The Treasures of the Isle Mardi Gras Krewe will hots its annual TOI Halloween Costume Party 7 Drawdown on Friday, Oct. 24 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 7 – 11 p.m. The $35 cover charge includes live music from acclaimed guitarist/singer BAT, ghostly decorations everywhere, a light buffet (BYOB), cash prizes for costumes, drawing for baskets and door prizes.

Tickets are $25 each for the $2,000 drawdown. Event tickets are available from TOI members, Tacky Jacks Gift Shop in Gulf Shores, the TOI facebook page or at the door. Must be 21 or older to attend.

