TOI Halloween Oct. 25 at Event Center

The Treasures of the Isle Mardi Gras Krewe will hots its annual TOI Halloween Costume Party on Friday, Oct. 25 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 7 – 11 p.m. The $35 cover charge includes live music from the Groovinators, ghostly decorations everywhere, a light buffet (BYOB) , cash prizes for costumes, drawing for baskets and door prizes. Tickets are available from TOI members, Tacky Jacks Gift Shop in Gulf Shores, Frank & Company, the TOI facebook page or at the door. Must be 21 or older to attend.