Tony Cline is new chief operating officer at LuLu’s



Tony Cline has been named new Chief Operating Officer of Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s, a renowned restaurant and entertainment destination for exceptional food, live music, and family-friendly entertainment. Cline has three decades of valuable experience in the hospitality and entertainment sector, having held key executive positions at Bloomin Brands and World of Beer.

Cline will oversee the day-to-day operations of LuLu’s locations in Gulf Shores, Myrtle Beach and Destin, focusing on optimizing operational efficiency, enhancing guest experiences, and expanding the brand’s presence in both existing and new markets.

“Toniy’s extensive background in the industry and his commitment to excellence align perfectly with our values and ambitions,’’ said company owner Lucy Buffett.

“LuLu’s has already established itself as a premier destination for good times and great food, and I am committed to building upon that foundation,” Cline said.