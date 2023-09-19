Top cover bands in Pensacola fest Sept. 30

The Sept. 30 Pensacola Bay Music Fest at Vince Whibbs Community Maritime Park will feature music from tribute bands beginnign with Signs of Sacrifice at noon. Subliminal Doubt will follow at 3 p.m., followed by Jeremy’s Ten at 6 p.m. and Wicked Serenity at 8 p.m. (The respective bands will cover Creed, No Doubt and Gwen Stefani, Pearl Jam, and Godsmack). General admission tickets are $25 and children 12 and under are free. Parking is also free. More info: apexshowsandevents.com.