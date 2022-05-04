Tori Blackmon is fest’s Konair Emerging Artist winner

The 50th edition of Foley’s Art in the Park will honor of one of the long-time organizers who has played a long-standing role in the show for many of those years, Linda Koniar.

“She has volunteered many years to make this show a local hit with exceptional results,” Co-Chair Kelly Crosby said. “This year’s milestone is a special celebration for all of her hard work.”

Koniar, who has served as Chairman of Art in the Park for many years, has a focused goal of supporting local children and their desire to express themselves through art.

Foley High School senior Tori Blackmon was named the first annual Linda Koniar Emerging Artist Award winner, a recognition that will be given to a Baldwin County student each year in conjunction with the fest. Blackmon’s artwork will be featured on the Art in the Park t-shirts. Blackmon, a senior, was honored at a reception, where she was also presented a $1,000 scholarship from the Foley Art Center.

“The Board of Directors were proud to reward Ms. Blackmon for her spirit and artistic ability, said FAC board member Darrelyn Dunmore. “The board is honored to play a small part in Tori’s decision to go to college this fall and grow her talents.’’

“The famous artist Degas once said, ‘Art is not what you see, but what you make others see.’ When I look at the beautiful butterfly that you created, Tori, I see playfulness and joy, renewal, and a sense of community. Your artwork reminds me of Foley and the growth and joy that our community embraces,” Crosby added.

Pictured: Committee members (Back) Reide Irwin, Elise Blaine, Paul Domingo, Darrelyn Dunmore and Joseph Chubb; (Front) Chloe Salinas, Joyce Garr, Kelly Crosby, and Randa Domingo. (Seated) Linda Koniar.