Touch-a-Truck Event Oct. 17 on lawn of Foley Activity Center (behind city hall)

Children will again have a chance to have hands-on experiences with large trucks and other equipment during the Foley Community Library’s Third-Annual Big Rigs at the Library: A Touch-a-Truck Event from 9 – 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 on the lawn of the Foley Recreation Department’s Activity Center behind City Hall. The center at 315 E. Jessamine Ave. is in the former location of the Foley National Guard armory. Children can get up close and personal with a variety of the city’s vehicles and equipment, including tractors, backhoes, bucket trucks and other rigs. The hands-on experience gives children a chance to see the machines up close and discover how they are used in the community. Also taking part will be Maynard Family Farms, which will provide a petting zoo. Kona Ice and ReNew Coffee Truck will be on-site with treats and drinks available for purchase. Local favorite Jesse Taylor Perry will be back providing live music. Admission is free. No registration is required. More info: 251-943-7665 or visit the Foley Library website and social media pages.