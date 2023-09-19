Tracy Lawrence to play P-cola Interstate Fair on Oct. 20

As usual, Pensacola State Fair organizers looked towards Nashville when putting together a line-up for the Oct. 19-29 event at the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds. Shows are free with the price of admission. More info: (850) 944-4500 or PensacolaFair.com. On Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m., hear country singer Tracy Lawrence perform hit songs like, “Texas Tornado,” “Sticks and Stones,” “Alibis,” “If the Good Die Young,” “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” and “Paint Me a Birmingham.”

Up-and-coming country music artist Shane Profitt, with his salt-of-the-earth Tennessee swagger, will take the stage Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m., and independent country music artist Alexandra Kay will play hits such as “Dive Bar Dreamer,” “We Wouldn’t Be Us,” “I Kinda Don’t,” and “All the Cowboys” on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Frank Foster will play hits like “Blue Collar Boys,” “Good Ol’ Girl,” “Rowdy Reputation,” and “Old Man in Me” on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., and Below Alabama will take the Pepsi stage to play their country and classic rock favorites on Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Rocky and the Rollers will take the stage to perform their Doo Wop N’ Rock show at 3:30 and 7 p.m. on Oct. 26, and Pensacola’s White Tie Rock Ensemble will present a tribute to Journey on Oct. 27. Mark Chesnutt – one of Country’s true musical treasures will close out the Fair’s music on Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m.