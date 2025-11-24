Train, McCollum, Hardy, Jack Johnson booked at Wharf

Tickets are already on sale for the four concerts already scheduled at The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach next year.

Bailey Zimmerman with special guests Hudson Westbrook and Blake Whitenare sc heduled to play at 7 p.m. on March 27. HARDY with special guests Tucker Wetmore and McCoy Moore will play on May 23 at 7 p.m.

Train with special guests Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson will play on July 12 at 6:45 p.m., and Parker McCollum with special guests Vincent Mason & Jackson Wendell will play on July 17 at 7 p.m. Jack Johnson with special guest Lake Street Dive will play on August 26 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online for all five concerts at ticketmaster.com.