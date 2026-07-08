Train, Reefers, & McCollum among July Wharf concerts

Train with openers Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson will play a July 12 show at The Wharf that starts at 6:45 p.m., and that is just one of the six remaining shows scheduled at the Orange Beach venue.

Train concerts are consistently rated as high-energy, feel-good, and entertaining, due in part to charismatic frontman (above) Pat Monahan’s versatile vocals and engaging stage presence. Shows are highly interactive, featuring selfies with fans and inviting audience members on stage. The band had its share of hits (“Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey, Soul Sister,” “Meet Virginia”) and will also cover Led Zeppelin, Queen and Tom Petty. But considering the view from the stage at the Wharf, the band’s “yacht rock” should be a good fit for a hot summer night.

The Wharf box office is open Mon-Fri. and on concert days. Info: 251-224-1020.