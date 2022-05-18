Travel & Leisure lists Gulf Place among 25 best beaches in USA

Travel & Leisure magazine included Gulf Shores Public Beach on its 25 Best Beaches in its April issue. According to the magazine, “Pretty palm trees, clear water, and pristine white sand make this beach a standout. It’s located close to the boardwalk, restaurants, and shops with easy access to parking. The well-kept beach is also a great place for activities like volleyball and boogie boarding in the relatively calm surf. And the $3 fee to enter the pier is worth the experience to watch the friendly fishermen, the hungry pelicans, and the occasional dolphins passing by.’’

The magazine considered the sand, waves, level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, boardwalk, activities and amount of foliage when deciding on its list. Other beaches listed include Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii; Ocean City, Maryland; Pope Beach in Lake Tahoe, Nevada; Oak Street Beach in Chicago; Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Massachusetts; and Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina. Gulf Shores Public Beach has undergone $15 million in renovations since 2019. That year, city officials also adopted a new set of regulations for the half-mile stretch of public beachfront, including an ordinance to make it smoke-free.