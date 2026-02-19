Treasures Of Isle Mardi Gras Good Will Parades

The Treasures of the Isle Mardi Gras Krewe is made up of singles and couples from Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Foley and Perdido with a focus on fun and community. For 15 years they have had Goodwill Parades at The Haven, Diversicare of Foley, Seagrass Village Assisted Living and the high school special needs classes to share Mardi Gras fun, music, moonpies, beads and throws. The Krewe has fun events and parties throughout the year which help raise money for veterans, Manna Center and First Baptist Food Ministry. Treasures also have “just for fun” get togethers every month. If you are looking to make new friends, be of service to the area, and have a ton of fun doing that, come join our Krewe. treasuresoftheislekrewe@yahoo.com.