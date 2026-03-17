Treasures Of The Isle Donate to Manna Center & T.J.’s Vets Programs

Members of the Treasures of the Isle Mardi Gras Krewe gathered to celebrate the reign of their outgoing King and Queen, Drew Thompson and Karen Whitworth. Donations totaling $2070 were made in their honor to the Manna Center at First Baptist Gulf Shores. A $3500 check was also presented by the TOI Krewe, from a previous fundraiser, to Tacky Jacks Restaurants for their Veterans and First Responder programs. Pictured: (l to r): Jim Drysdale, King Drew Thompson, Susan Sizemore (accepting for Tacky Jacks) , Liz Drysdale, Queen Karen Whitworth, Allyson Walters, Rusti Price, Rosemary Asman, Janet Etheridge, Fred Armstrong and Judy Dyer.