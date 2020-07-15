Treasures of the Isle Quarantine King & Queen

Treasures of the Isle Krewe is proud to announce their King and Queen for 2021. The elections for officers and royalty was in March with their duties beginning in April this year. Unfortunately the Covid virus has curtailed or delayed most of the events and social gatherings

that would normally be taking place for the TOI Krewe. King Mel McFatter, also known as singer Lonesome Mel, and Queen Susan Sizemore are trying to make the most of their reign. They have dubbed themselves the (above) Quarantine King and Queen. Treasures of the Isle did get together recently for an outdoor, mostly social distancing, dinner.