Tree Climber Helps With Evening Rescue

Thanks to a local tree climber (Phillip with Spar Land & Tree Management) with a big heart, Orange Beach Wildlife Center staff were recently able to perform an evening rescue of an Osprey entangled in fishing line and stuck in a tree. “Phillip arrived and climbed the tree, secured the branch the bird was stuck on and cut it off, lowering it slowly to the ground,’’ OBWC staff posted. “We had a team waiting on the ground. The Osprey had a hook in its wing and a hook severely embedded in its foot. We removed the fishing gear, cleaned the wounds, and are providing supportive care. We are so thankful for Phillip and his quick response. If it wasn’t for him, the bird would have had to sit there all night before rescuing. He volunteered his time for us and is a true wildlife hero!! Special shout out to our interns who, after already completing a long day at work, tended to this bird past midnight.’’