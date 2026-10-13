Trek or Treat fun Oct. 24 at Woodside & Learning Campus at Gulf State Park

The Learning Campus and Woodside Restaurant at Gulf State Park (20249A State Park Rd. in Gulf Shores) will host Trek or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. ‘til 2 p.m. on its beautiful campus. Bring the whole family out for a day of free Halloween fun.

Enjoy arts, crafts, games, pumpkin carving, live animals, scavenger hunts, mad science, photo creations, riptide readiness, scarecrow creation, mystery sensations, bats and bones. Enjoy the candy buffet and live music at Woodside Restaurant. Info: 251-923-3107 or info@learningcampusgsp.com.